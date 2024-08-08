PAV helped with SPCA Ride

Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club has presented a plaque to the Polish American Veterans at 2 S. Oak Street, Hudson/Wilkes-Barre as a way of saying thank you for assisting the club to make its annual fundraising event for the SPCA of Luzerne County a success.

For the past 10 years, the WVMC has ended the annual SPCA Ride at the PAV where riders celebrated the work of the SPCA with food and music. Each year, staff from the SPCA brought animals up for adoption to meet prospective adopters. The animals are a big hit with all attendees.

“The PAV has been generous by donating the pavilion for this event,” said Jim Biscotto, President of Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club. “The pavilion at the PAV is a perfect place for us to end the ride. WVMC has a long history of helping those who cannot help themselves and we know that without our support and the PAV’s kindness, the SPCA won’t be able to help as many animals find their forever homes.”

This year marked the 28th year for the club’s SPCA Ride that was held on Sunday, June 23.