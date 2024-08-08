3rd annual production opens Aug. 9

Playing a detective in “Murder by Gaslight,” Bill Jeffery of West Wyoming enters a lawyer’s office — and is greeted by a surly demand that he take his shoes off.

That’s just one little clue that the attorney, played by Mark Finkelstein of Kingston, isn’t the nicest fellow. In fact he’s the villain in this one-act, which Jeffery wrote.

Playwright Jeffery didn’t want to reveal too much of the plot during a recent interview. He’d rather have the audience be surprised during the performances of “5x1ACT” at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

And, perhaps, they’ll share the joy he feels as his words, and the words of four other playwrights, come to life on the stage.

“It’s always a thrill,” he said. “It never gets old.”

Set for 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, and 3 p.m. Aug. 11, “5x1ACT” includes five original, one-act plays penned by area playwrights. Along with “Murder by Gaslight,” audiences will see:

“A Day in the Life of Mr. Moody” by Montie Ford of Mountain Top, who worked personality clues into the names of the characters she created, among them Ms. Strident, Ms. Termagant the landlady and Dr. Cy Cotic.

You can expect many things to go wrong for Mr. Moody who, among other problems, owes money to a loan shark. The one act is “kind of like Neil Simon meets Alfred Hitchcock,” Ford said.

Last year Claire Joelle of Swoyersville appeared in “With Love … Your Guardian Angel,” a play Ford wrote for a similar collection of Little Theatre one acts. She enjoyed the experience, and credits Ford with encouraging her to write a play herself.

The result is “Limerence,” a one-act Joelle has written and is directing this weekend.

Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard the word before. It’s a psychology term for overwhelming, obsessive love, said Joelle, who rediscovered her passion for theatre while working on a graduate degree to become a therapist.

Playwright Art Walsh of Archbald has written the one-act “Thanks Taking,” which depicts four adult siblings who come home for Thanksgiving, and hear unexpected news from their widowed mother.

And Little Theatre general manager David Parmelee’s contribution to the evening is “Nobody Ever Complained,” which deals with the effects of neighborhood gentrification on a beloved restaurant.

The five plays were selected for this third annual weekend of one-acts after certified adjudicators from the American Association of Community Theatres read and recommended them.

Tickets are general admission only, and available at the door, at 537 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Cost is $20.