Arts in Motion camp comes to a close

Seven-year-old twin brothers Ben and Sam Barnes of Kingston show their mom, Sue Barnes, their ‘pizza box portfolios,’ filled with artwork they created at Arts in Motion camp this summer. Storing the treasures in a pizza box makes it easy to pack them up and carry them home.

Children who attended the Arts in Motion summer camp concluded the 8-week session on Friday with a showcase for their parents. Here, Ren Nice extends her arms toward the audience.

“They gnashed their terrible teeth! They rolled their terrible eyes!”

As a trio of young narrators read a script based on Maurice Sendak’s book “Where the Wild Things Are,” several of their fellow campers from Arts in Motion summer camp showed their claws and roared, aided in their attempt to look menacing by pointed party hats they wore on their heads like horns.

It was all part of a skit, and part of the fun as eight weeks of creative pursuits, led by Anna Malsky of the Annamaly Gallery at 900 Rutter Ave. in Forty Fort, drew to a close with an end-of-session showcase for parents and grandparents.

As the program began early Friday afternoon, “Miss Anna” passed a cordless microphone from one youngster to another, inviting them to tell the audience what they had enjoyed most.

While some named a particular instructor (Miss Anna had several helpers) or an activity like drawing, or a game (Ships & Sailors had more than one vote) some kids enjoyed the entire package.

“I liked everything about summer camp,” 8-year-old camper Tommi Eagan said.

And soon, the audience of family members had a chance to see what camp had been all about.

Yoga instructor Patrick Brown had the youngest campers demonstrate their mountain pose, the tree pose and the warrior pose, followed by the older campers showing a sun salutation.

If family members had felt something special on Tuesday mornings around 10:30 over the past few weeks, Brown said, “that might have been your son or daughter sending you a smile.”

The campers also showed off their knowledge of American Sign Language, as they sang and signed to the “Princess Pat song,” which Miss Anna described as “a repeat-after-me and do-what-I-do song.”

Then, just before the program ended with the “Where The Wild Things Are” skit, there were dances.

One group performed to a song called “I Don’t Dance,” which was ironic, Miss Anna pointed out. “Because they do dance”

Another group danced to the song “Upside Down,” which includes the lyrics “as my mind begins to spread its wings, there’s no stopping curiosity.”

Perhaps that could be an anthem for the Arts in Motion camp, where parents on Friday said they were pleased with how their children had spent the summer.

“He loved it,” Bridget Giunta Husted said of her 7-year-old son, Henry. “The opportunity to do so many different things in one camp experience is the best part.”

“He does love this,” Susan Thackara of Wyoming said of her 6-year-old son, Alexander. “He’s very artistic, and this program is a great alternative to athletic camps and being out in the hot sun.”

And mom Sue Barnes of Kingston had two 7-year-olds loving their time at camp. Her twin sons, Sam and Ben, gained “a lot of confidence and creativity in their art; they had fun and they learned so much about different styles of art,” she said as her boys packed up their “pizza box portfolios” to take home art they had made.