The peach cobbler French toast — house made French toast stuffed with cannoli filling and topped with powdered sugar — is delicious.

We ended up at a cool, quaint new spot last Sunday that I couldn’t wait to share in this week’s column.

The Burnt Norton is conveniently located on the corner of Northampton and South Washington streets in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The new restaurant has been open a little more than a month and is already popular.

It is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and early dinner (except on Sundays when it closes at 2 p.m.).

Last Sunday there were eager customers waiting outside as we were leaving, and I have no doubt it was worth the wait for them.

Our brunch experience was super, so I wanted to share it today.

First of all, the café-style restaurant is quaint and cute – an ideal corner spot to drop in for a bite to eat as you meander downtown.

On our visit I was immediately attracted to the menu. Both the regular menu and specials were inviting.

I ended up with the breakfast banana split dish from the specials’ menu. It was Greek yogurt, granola, fresh berries and honey perfectly proportioned.

Oscar went with the peach cobbler French toast – house made French toast stuffed with cannoli filling and topped with powdered sugar. I sampled this beauty as well, and it was as delicious as the description sounded.

Other items on the menu include specialty waffles, breakfast sandwiches and traditional breakfast like eggs, meat and toast.

While all we needed was coffee on this particular morning, there’s a fun drink menu with items like honey lemon matcha to peruse.

From what I’ve heard, the wood-fired pizza is a popular pick the rest of the day, so I’ll definitely go back for lunch or dinner. I spied margherita, caramelized onion and bacon, walnut blackberry and prosciutto and other pizza styles. They also have gluten-free cauliflower crust – a favorite selection for many.

Additionally, there are salads, charcuterie boards and sandwiches from which to choose.

Needless to say: this place has many amazing offerings.

I wish The Burnt Norton and its staff a ton of success in this beautiful little spot.

With its charming, plant-filled atmosphere and many menu options, they should have no problem attracting a loyal clientele.

Follow its Facebook page (which last week had at least one special ad posted) and Instagram (@theburntnortonwb) for more details including menu updates, specials and pictures of pretty plates.

