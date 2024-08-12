🔊 Listen to this

We know that brushing our teeth helps us prevent cavities, gum disease and bad breath, but good dental hygiene promotes good health in other areas of our bodies too.

Poor oral hygiene can impact our health and longevity, so taking care of our teeth and gums should be part of our daily routine that helps us lower our risks of a variety of health problems.

Our mouths are home to more than 700 strains of bacteria, most of which are harmless. Among the few that can cause health problems are Streptococcus mutans and Porphyromonas gingivalis.

S. mutans feeds on sugars and starches in our mouths, producing enamel-eroding acid that makes us more susceptible to tooth decay.

P. gingivalis is less common but has more harmful implications. It’s associated with periodontitis, a progressive gum disease that leads to inflammation and tooth loss.

Regularly brushing our teeth helps us manage these bacteria, so they don’t grow and cause health problems.

Tooth decay, tooth loss, gum disease and bad breath are good enough reasons to brush twice a day, but other conditions can develop when we don’t properly care for our mouths.

People with gum disease are twice as likely to have coronary artery disease, which is a heart disease that can lead to heart attack if left unmanaged. Research suggests that bacteria in the mouth causes inflammatorymarkers to enter the bloodstream, which increases the chances of developing blood clots and blockages in the circulatory system.

Studies have also indicated that people who didn’t regularly brush their teeth were up to 65 percent more likely to have dementia.

Bacteria associated with poor dental hygiene may cause this problem by spreading to the brain through the blood vessels that connect to the jaw. P. gingivalis has been identified more often in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s than in those without.

People with diabetes are more likely to have gum disease. Because it increases inflammation, poor dental health may increase risk for insulin resistance and diabetes.

Failure to brush your teeth can cause an overgrowth of bacteria in your mouth. When that happens, it’s possible to inhale microbes into your lungs, where they can cause illness like pneumonia.

Research has shown that improved oral hygiene among hospital patients reduced cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia by 40 percent.

Poor dental health can increase the risk of pregnancy complications, such as premature birth, lower birth weight, and susceptibility to cavities for the child. It’s likely that these issues are caused by bacteria and inflammation that colonize the placenta through the mother’s bloodstream.

To keep your mouth and your whole self healthy, brush your teeth for at least two minutes, twice a day. Use a fluoride toothpaste to help prevent cavities.

Floss at least once a day to remove hard-to-reach plaque from between your teeth. If you have trouble using floss, consider a water irrigation system to remove plaque.

Visit your dentist every six months for a deep cleaning and an exam to make sure your teeth are healthy.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

