Craft fair, rummage sale, ethnic food on the schedule

🔊 Listen to this

Rev. Paul J. Witek, Rector of All Saints Orthodox Church shows the sign for the Ethnic Food Sale Fundraiser that is set for Aug. 23.

If you visit Olyphant on the weekend of Aug. 23-24 you will have a chance to support two local churches as they sponsor fund-raisers for each individual church.

Rescue & Restore Church, located at 120 Willow St., in Olyphant, will hold a Craft Fair and Rummage Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the church parking lot, of Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant, or by the Olyphant Borough Building.

Crafters may contact Amy at the church office, 570-483-4114 to arrange for tables for this event. Food, bake sale and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

At All Saints Orthodox Church, which is located around the corner on Grant Street, an Ethnic Food Sale will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. (The church is on Grant Street, between Willow and Susquehanna Avenue, and has blue domes.

Food sold will include potato pancakes, pigs in the blanket (also known as stuffed cabbage or halupki), cabbage and noodles (haluski,) and pierogies, fresh with onions and butter, or frozen.

To pre-order, please call Ann at 570-561-8082 or 570-383-0785.

A limited amount of food will be available without pre-ordering, but pre-orders are recommended. The bake sale will be held in the basement of the church hall. Free parking is available.