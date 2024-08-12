Ninth annual event to be held at Holy Redeemer High School

🔊 Listen to this

The “Be A Catholic Man” organization will holds its ninth annual Catholic Men’s Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 South Pennsylvania Blvd., in Wilkes-Barre. This year’s theme is “Come Follow Me.”

Nationally known speakers will be Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, John Edwards and Father Bill Casey, offering informative talks designed for fathers and sons, clergy and men of every age. The event will conclude with Mass offered by Bishop Joseph Bambera.

For admission, mail $40 (or $30 if mailed by Sept. 15) to “Be A Catholic Man,” P.O. Box 669, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Please write “Men’s Conference” on the check memo and include your contact info, email and parish. Online registration is available at BeACatholicMan.com.

The cost for students is $15, and the cost for priests, deacons and seminarians is free.

For more information, call 570-721-0872.