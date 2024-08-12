🔊 Listen to this

P & W Washo Paving Solutions recently presented $5,000 to Allied Services in support of their 31st Annual Vocational Services Golf Classic, held July 29 at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, PA. The annual event aims to support the Vocational Services Division at Allied Services which empowers individuals with disabilities through specialized training and development of work-related skills in a supervised and supportive environment. Shown from left are: Bob Ames, Vice President, Allied Services; Kevin Washo; Sal Cerminaro; Don Mamano; Craig Washo.