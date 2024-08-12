🔊 Listen to this

The Third Thursday of the month in the Queen City (Olyphant, PA)will have the added attraction on Aug. 15 of the Steamtown Train coming from Scranton’s Steam Town National Historic Site.

The excursion will depart Steam Town at 4 p.m. Aug. 15 and travel through the Lackawanna Valley along the Delaware & Hudson railroad tracks to Olyphant, where the Queen City Train Station will be rededicated and a block party will take place. Entertainment for the evening will be Danielle and her band.

The train is scheduled to depart from Olyphant at 7 p.m., returning to Steamtown about 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $18 for youths. For tickets and more information see www.nps.gov/stea