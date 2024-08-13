Meade Street, Center City facilities honored for long term care

Allied Services is proud to announce that U.S. News & World Report has recognized the Center City Skilled Nursing and Meade Street Skilled Nursing facilities as “Best Nursing Homes” for long-term care for the second consecutive year. This prestigious designation underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care for our residents.

Nursing home care plays a vital role in the healthcare continuum, offering a safe and supportive environment for individuals who require 24-hour medical care and assistance with daily activities. This care is often necessary for people recovering from surgery, managing chronic illnesses, or those who are unable to live independently due to physical or cognitive limitations.

The decision to transition to a nursing home is significant, and families can trust that facilities awarded the “Best Nursing Home” title have met rigorous standards of care, safety, and patient satisfaction.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country, considering various factors including staffing levels, health inspections, and quality measures. Earning this recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our skilled nursing teams.

“Our staff’s unwavering commitment to our residents’ well-being is the cornerstone of our success,” said James Cooney, HSE, NHA, Senior Vice President of Skilled Nursing Operations at Allied Services. “Receiving this award for the second year in a row reaffirms the exceptional care and compassion our team provides daily. We are honored to be recognized and we will continue striving for excellence in all we do.”

To be recognized as one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been “High Performing” in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both. Of the 15,007 nursing homes evaluated by U.S. News, 2,804 (19%) met those criteria. In total, four Allied Services facilities earned Best Nursing Homes status:

Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing: Long-Term Care

Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing: Long-Term Care

Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit: Short-Term Rehabilitation

Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Transitional Rehab Unit: Short-Term Rehabilitation

As Allied Services continues to lead in long-term care, we remain focused on enhancing the lives of our residents through personalized care plans, innovative therapies, and a nurturing environment that promotes dignity and quality of life. For more information about Allied Services and our award-winning nursing homes, please visit alliedservices.org.