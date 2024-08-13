🔊 Listen to this

The Law School Scholarship Committee of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County recently awarded Cassidy Crawford the association’s law school scholarship for this year.

The scholarship is worth $25,000 and is presented in three equal parts over the course of the three years attended by the law student.

Ms. Crawford graduated from King’s College in June. She majored in Political Science and Criminal Justice.

She will be attending the University of Duquesne Thomas R. Kline School of Law in the fall. She was presented by the association’s president, Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy, and the Chair of the Scholarship Committee, Atty. Shandra Kisailus, with her the check for her first year in a ceremony she attended with her parents.