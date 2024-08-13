Seats are available for Sept. 25 excursion

The Travelers Committee of Brooks Estates, located in Wesley Village, Jenkins Township, welcomed two new members at the June meeting in the Irene Raeder Community Center. New members are Nancy Bartle and Richard Powlus.

The committee meets the second Friday of each month with the purpose of planning four to five bus trips for the residents of Brooks Estates. The next trip is to historic West Point on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Seats are still available and open to the public. The cost of $100 includes bus transportation, lunch at the Thayer Hotel, and a tour of the grounds and visitor center.

For more information, call Marion (570-881-4943) or Joe (570-466-5265). Jessica Balkan is the campus life coordinator for Brooks Estates.