In recent years if you mention the name Harry Connick Jr., the majority of folks will attach the memory to him being a host on the long in the tooth American Idol reality show. But those who know, know better. Harry is a decorated jazz singer and credible actor, with his best work playing a deranged serial killer in “Copycat,” and flexing his romantic chops, in both “New in Town” opposite Renee Zellweger, and “Hope Floats.”

“Find Me Falling” finds Harry playing John Allman, an aging musician who is just coming off of his recent album flop. Losing inspiration and creative drive, the has-been artist decides to relocate to a small Mediterranean seaside town for some desired distance from the lime light.

Have you ever desired to run away from it all and leave it all behind just like they do in the movies? Hollywood makes it look all too easy of a task. The best part of this cheap romance is no doubt the stunning locale and exotic landscapes.

“Find Me Falling” was a rather aptly titled movie. It had me “Falling” alright, asleep! It would be a challenge to find any original streaming program that could be any more stale and generic in every aspect. How does a network that put out a stellar title like “The Lost Daughter” also put out this? Instead of wasting your precious hour and a half watching “Find Me Falling,” I recommend just finding something else altogether.

