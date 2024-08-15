🔊 Listen to this

Will Cohen, Susan Arp, Jerry Hahn, and Kayla Price captured singles titles in the recent Scranton Tennis Club Championships. Cohen took the Men’s A Singles title with a 7-5, 6-3 win over defending champion Johnny Sinclair. In the semifinals he outsteadied hard-hitting Luke Kotcho, winning 6-4, 6-4, while Sinclair took out Dan Fowler 6-1, 6-3.

Susan Arp was the Women’s A Singles champion with a 6-3, 6-4 win over her mother, Kelly. Susan Arp defeated Grace Devine 6-4, 6-1in one semifinal, while Kelly Arp defeated Connie Weiss 8-2.

Price was a little too experienced for her opponent, Kate Minella, winning the Women’s B Championship 6-1, 6-3. In semifinal action Price defeated Elsie Phillips 6-1, 6-4, while Minella ousted Arpana Asawa 6-1, 6-1.

Hahn defeated Corey McNulty 8-3 to take the Men’s B Singles title.

Price was the only female double winner as she also captured the Women’s B Doubles title with Arpana Asawa as her partner. They defeated Liz and Molly McNulty 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the title. Chris Lange and Nicole Sinclair took the Women’s A Doubles crown with a tight 6-4, 6-4 win over Jody Jackman and Phoebe Cykosky. Earlier action had Lange and Sinclair edging Chris Jeske and Diane Bailey 6-4, 3-6, (10-6), while Jackman and Cykosky upset Susan and Kelly Arp 4-6, 6-4, (10-8).

John Sinclair and his son, Johnny, repeated as Men’s A Doubles titleists but needed to rebound from one set down and 3-5 in the second set to defeat Curtis Althouse and Steve Lehan 4-6, 7-5, (10-8). It was a rematch of last year’s final and was a thrilling conclusion to this year’s tournament. To reach the final the Sinclairs defeated Bill Davis and Evan Green 6-1, 6-1, while Althouse and Lehan surprised the Lackawanna County Open doubles champions, Luke Kotcho and Carlo Possanza, winning 6-1, 6-2.