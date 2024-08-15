🔊 Listen to this

Holy Spirit Parish will hold its annual Festival and Chicken Dinner at St. Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon to 11 p.m.Mass will be offered at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

St. Martha’s Festival features Polish and American food, a café with cakes, pies, and coffee, as well as an ice cream stand, children’s games, a dime pitch, basket raffle, and a large indoor flea market. Barbecue chicken dinners will be available for outdoor dining or take out on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music nightly, with the Lance Thomas Band performing on Saturday and 404 Band on Sunday. The Festival will be held rain or shine under the big tent.

St. Martha’s Church, which is celebrating its centennial this year, has hosted Labor Day chicken dinners since the 1920s. In the early years of the church, local farmers donated chickens, which were dispatched, cleaned, and prepared by the women of the church. In 1980, the dinner expanded into the two day Festival that continues today.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/saintmartha or call Florence Brozoski at 570-864-3780 or the church at 570-864-8588.