🔊 Listen to this

Jill M. Valentini, VP, Regional Retail Sales Manager at Fidelity Bank, recently completed coursework at the 2024 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Advanced School of Banking.

Valentini has been with Fidelity Bank for 17 years and her career is a success story within the branch banking network. She started at Fidelity as a Teller Services Supervisor and has continued to rise through the branch network as an Assistant Branch Manager and most recently the Retail Branch Manager of Fidelity’s largest office in Dunmore, Pa. Her responsibilities include leading the Retail team to continued success and providing her knowledge and guidance to the managers and branch bankers in the continuous enhancement of the client experience.

Jill attended Penn State University and has completed numerous continuing educational courses with the American Institute of Banking, as well as the Pennsylvania American Bankers Association. She is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program and sat on Leadership Lackawanna’s Board of Directors as Chair. She was a Board Member of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and currently sits on the Board of Dress for Success Lackawanna, along with the Chamber’s affiliate, Metro Actions Board. She is current chair of the Chambers Membership Committee, and Women’s Network Luncheon Committee.

PA Bankers’ Advanced School of Banking is a three-year program that teaches financial services knowledge and skills and paves the road for participants to become leaders at any level within their organization. The curriculum provides a greater understanding of the multiple banking disciplines and how those disciplines work together within the bank. It is analogous to 200-, 300- and 400-level college course study.