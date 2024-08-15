It’s all coming to Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival

The Emerald Isle Step Dancers will perform on the Hayfield House Patio during the Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival, as they have during previous years. This year’s performance is set for 11:30 a..m.

Juggler Rob Smith will greet visitors to the Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival, just as he did in 2023.

Decorative wreaths that contain such unusual elements as a skull or the face of a crone were among the many crafts available at last year’s Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival. You can expect a wide variety of vendors wares at this year’s event, set for Aug. 18 at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus.

Astrophotographer Tom Wildoner will present an Introduction to Astrophotography, titled ‘From Novice to Nebula,’ set for 1 p.m. during the Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival.

While a crone with a hooked nose peeked through flowers and ferns, her neighbor the skull grimaced amid a circle of tiny pink and blue pumpkins. And those decorative wreaths may have been two of the most unusual items to be found last year during the Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival.

“I try for a real mix,” said festival organizer Janis R. Winter, who has arranged for a wide variety of vendors to again bring their wares to this year’s 38th annual festival, set for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, rain or shine, on the grounds of Penn State/Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township.

“I want to reflect different interests, different styles, different levels of functionality,” Winter said. “I look for some energy.”

For many visitors to the arts festival the crafts — from jewelry to chainsaw art to aprons to goat milk soap — are the big attraction. But you’ll find live entertainment here, too, from step dancers to a folk band to bluegrass musicians.

Penn State Master Gardeners, meanwhile, will offer information about bees, the Friedman Art Gallery will feature Seth Ellison’s “Lost in Paradise” exhibit, which reflects his upbringing in the rural South and, oh yes, there will be a chance to view the heavens.

Astrophotographer Tom Wildoner, who describes himself as “joyfully retired ” after working 35 years for the U.S. Army, will present “From Novice to Nebula: An Introduction to Astrophotography,” from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Academic Commons Room 103, Barry Auditorium.

Wildoner and his wife, Jane, maintain the Dark Side Observatory in their Northeast Pennsylvania backyard, where digital cameras aided by four telescopes capture images from millions of miles away.

Some of his photographs required 5 to 6 hours of exposure; another project — not yet completed — will include more than 22 hours. “The longer the exposure, the more details come out,” said Wildoner, who traces his interest in science back to his parochial grade school in Jim Thorpe, and his interest in photography to his high school yearbook staff.

If you’re interested in celestial bodies, after Wildoner’s presentation you might want to head to Penn State’s Friedman Observatory, perhaps to see some solar flares for yourself as associate professor of physics Violet Mager hosts “A Solar Crescendo: Viewing the Sun’s Peak Activity” from 2 to 3 p.m.

“We have a solar filter for the telescopes,” Winter explained. “And you can see a lot of dramatic activity on the sun’s surface, a lot of popping up and down.”

Another highlight of the festival is an extensive schedule of children’s entertainment on the Hayfield House lawn. Organized by Gina Major, various presenters will read children’s books, in some cases books they have written themselves.

Among them, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Victoria Vespico, who is a sustainability educator, will read her books “Bring A Bucket” and “Cows Are More Than Milk” and Shakira Jackson will read her book “Shugs Sings For Democracy.” Becky Price will tell stories about seeds, canning, gardening and homesteading, and the personalities Thing 1, Red Riding Hood, Belle and Le Fou will interact with their young fans.

And, visitors interested in learning how coal baron John Conyngham and his wife, Bertha, lived at Hayfield House, which was their summer home, can take part in tours of the historic structure at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Suggested donation at the entrance to the summer festival is $2.

The schedule of live entertainment includes:

10:30-11:15 a.m. – Highest Bidder, jazz band with pop and rhythm and blues influences

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Emerald Isle Dancers – Hayfield House Patio

12:15-1:00 p.m. – NEPA Chamber Music Society Concert – Hayfield House, Main Room

1:00-2:00 p.m. – Tom Wildoner – “From Novice to Nebula: An Introduction to Astrophotography – Academic Commons Room 103, Barry Auditorium

1-3 p.m. – Robert Smith – Juggler (Festival Grounds)

1:15-2 p.m. – The Less Boys and More, bluegrass music – Performance Tent

2-3 p.m. – Violet Mager – “A Solar Crescendo: Viewing the Sun’s Peak Activity” – Friedman Observatory

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Just Us – Folk Group – Performance Tent