Quilts come from Wyoming County Historical Society collection

🔊 Listen to this

As part of Fall Fest in historic downtown Tunkhannock, the Dietrich Theater will host Airing of the Quilts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Join Lalaine Bangilan Little, director of the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University, will share some well-known and unique patterns from the collection of the Wyoming County Historical Society during this free presentation.

This program is sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, PA DCNR and the Wyoming County Commissioners.

Little is an art historian originally from Houston, Texas. She holds a master’s degree in museum education from George Washington University and a doctorate from Binghamton University. Previous appointments include the Allentown Art Museum and the Forsyth Center Galleries at Texas A&M University.

Tickets to this event are available by calling 570-836-1022, extension 3, or at the Dietrich’s ticket booth while they last.