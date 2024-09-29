🔊 Listen to this

Walkers start out during Joe’s Earlybird fundraiser on Sunday morning in Kirby Park.

Runners take off at the start of Joe’s Earlybird 5K on Sunday morning in Kirby park.

Prizes are displayed at the CASA Carnival Cocktail fundraiser on Friday evening.

From left: Jade Levi, Marlene Ozark and Angelina Pacheco greet guests at Friday evening’s CASA Carnival Cocktail fundraiser at the Westmoreland Club Grand Hall.

I experienced a range of emotions last weekend as I witnessed a marvelous wedding, saw friends I hadn’t seen in 20 years and supported two important causes.

Going to my 20th year high school reunion was nostalgic and sentimental for me. I look back on my high school years very fondly and know I made some of my best, lifelong friends at Bishop Hoban. (Go Class of 2004!)

I also know I don’t see some of those friends as often as I’d like.

We laughed about our old AIM (AOL Instant Messenger) screennames and the random drives around Wilkes-Barre we made when we first got our driver’s licenses. Then there were the Catholic school retreats, such as to Split Rock Resort and trips to Knoebels on multiple occasions.

I remembered the Friday night football games at the football stadium behind Meyers High School, and the gatherings afterward at Pizza L’Oven or Rodano’s.

I remembered rides to soccer practices during the summertime and the volleyball practices and games after school.

I remembered how indifferent I was walking in to freshman orientation not knowing anyone, but how quickly I made friends with the warmest people ever.

I remembered who sat where at our big, round lunch tables and who dated who. Kudos to several couples for still being together all these years.

In order to make it on time to the reunion, I had to depart a gorgeous wedding a few hours early, but not before I saw a bride and groom profess their love for each other while honoring their respective Jewish and Mexican roots.

Congratulations to Marc Dixon and Kim Roth Kleinman on their amazing wedding!

The ceremony and reception took place at Kim’s family’s home on Harveys Lake, with breathtaking views — the “best view of the lake,” according to her grandfather.

The bride’s uncle, Steven Roth, read moving words about their love story and backgrounds. It truly set the stage for the nuptials about to unfold.

These two deserve every good thing that comes their way; I was honored to be a guest witnessing the events, eating delicious food from The Café 315 and listening to music from the Indigo Moon Funk/Soul Revue (shoutout to my friend AJ Jump on drums).

The other two weekend events were in support of different causes.

One was the CASA Cocktail Carnival celebrating the expansion of CASA of Luzerne County to CASA of Wyoming Valley. This valuable nonprofit recently expanded services into Wyoming County, ensuring children in the foster care system have a voice when they need it the most. I’m in awe of the advocates who devote their time and love to these children.

The Cocktail Carnival was an amazing event inside the Westmoreland Club’s Grand Hall. Think popcorn, games and lots of color.

Mary Kay Pivovarnik, the executive director, is a hard worker and often takes the reigns planning these magnificent events. She had great assistance this time with event co-chairs Susan Collini and Derek Peters. I had the best time chatting with these beautiful people.

Some supportive businesses were also honored, including Champion for Change Award recipients McCarthy Tire and Geisinger, as well as presenting sponsor M&T Bank.

The weekend topped off with my first 5K at Kirby Park. I ran the Joe’s EarlyBird 5K to help my friends Joe and Justine Soprano as Joe battles esophageal cancer.

My first 5K was undoubtedly for a good cause.

While I was tired after all of the weekend’s activities, I found myself feeling really blessed and grateful that I was able to attend each function.

It was a weekend I’ll be reflecting on for a long time to come.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.