Oct. 5 activities will be both indoors and outdoors

🔊 Listen to this

Pumpkin decorating was among the activities during a previous Rakin’ in the Fun welcome-to-fall event.

The Everhart Museum will welcome the fall season with the third annual Rakin’ in the Fun Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 5. In celebration of the cooler weather and vibrant Northeastern Pennsylvania foliage, the Everhart is hosting a day of free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a variety of free activities and entertainment that highlight autumn traditions from noon to 4 p.m.

Taking place inside the Museum and outside on the grounds of Nay Aug Park, the event features arts and crafts, science demonstrations, a mobile reptile zoo, live music, a free photo booth, and much more.

Rakin’ in the Fun is part of Fall Fantastic Weekend at Nay Aug Park, which also includes the fourth annual Honeybee & Harvest Day at the Greenhouse Project in Nay Aug Park on Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests will enjoy harvest demonstrations, vendors, food, activities, live music, raffle baskets, and live theater in the park.

For more information, visit https://everhart-museum.org/rakin-in-the-fun/.

The Everhart Museum is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton and is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is usually $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Admission is free for Everhart Museum members, military families through the Blue Star Museums program, and recipients of WIC, SNAP, and EBT benefits through the Museums for All program.

For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org/, contact the Museum at 570-346-7186, or email info@everhartmuseum.org.

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Everhart Museum, located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, is a nonprofit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of artifacts, including natural history, science, and fine arts.

Through our exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become an invaluable regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum is received from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the City of Scranton.