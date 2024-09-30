🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Hospital School of Nursing Alumni will host a bunch at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Lucca’s, 802 South Main St., Taylor.

The menu includes fresh fruit cup and mini muffins, scrambled eggs, French toast with apple pie topping, home fries Calabrese, Italian sausage, mini bagels plain or with strawberry cream cheese, raspberry cold tea, hot teas and coffee. The event is BYOB.

Speaker Jennifer Ochman will give a presentation as a Victorian actress, speaking on “Louisa May Alcott, Beyond Little Women.”

Cost is $30 per person, including tax and gratuity. All alumni are welcome

To make a reservation call Mary Ann Rubin RN, coordinator of the event, at 570-298-2616.