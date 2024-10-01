🔊 Listen to this

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance recently presented the NEPA Alliance Regional Leadership Award to Johnson College for its contribution to the regional economy and involvement in the regional community of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Accepting on behalf of the college was its President and CEO Dr. Katie Pittelli, who said, “On behalf of everyone at Johnson College, I want to thank NEPA Alliance for this incredible honor. As the region’s only two-year technical college, we’re grateful to be recognized for our efforts to contribute to NEPA’s growth and development. Together, we work to make a lasting impact on our community.”

The award was presented Sept. 26 during a Networking Reception held at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions located at 250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA 18349. More than 250 business and community leaders attended.

“We are very pleased that the NEPA Community came out to support the hard work of our staff in helping create and retain jobs in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Jeffrey Box, President & CEO of NEPA Alliance.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include federal and state grant assistance, business financing, government contracting assistance, international trade assistance, nonprofit assistance, transportation planning and research and information.

For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.