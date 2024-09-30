Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The annual Wyoming Valley West Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 5:45 p.m. at the Central Office with an estimated arrival time of 6:10 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. The crowning of the court will take place at 6:40 p.m.
Pictured are the members of the 2024-2025 Homecoming Court. From left in the first row: Emma Moses, Isabel Carrozza, Madison Orrson, Lola Wojciechowski and Anna Novrocki. From left in the second row: Aidan Kaminski, Tyler Ruddy, Benjamin Zera, Tyler Mattis and Jake Dubaskas.