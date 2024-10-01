🔊 Listen to this

Greater Nanticoke Area High School recently commemorated Homecoming for the Class of 2025. The weeklong series of festivities included spirit games, pep rallies, and a homecoming dance. Miss GNA and her court were honored prior to the Nanticoke vs. Lake Lehman football game at GNA’s Frank Chicknoski Stadium. From left are Homecoming Court members Mackenzie Pliska, Isabella Selner, Miss GNA Cassidy Roke; Izabella Gronka, and Cecily Johnson.