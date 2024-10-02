🔊 Listen to this

While Mark was still in the kitchen on Sunday evening, putting finishing touches on the many dishes he was about to serve his visiting brothers, I entertained our guests by talking about our first course — vegetable soup, made by me.

“Can you guess what’s in it?” I asked.

“It’s tomato based,” brother-in-law Joe ventured.

“Very good,” I said. “Can you identify the spices?”

“I’m only guessing here,” Joe said. “Cumin?”

“Yes,” I replied. “And there’s another one that begins with C — curry powder.”

Because I’d used an immersion blender on the soup, you couldn’t really see the original shape of any ingredients. So I invited the guests to continue guessing the contents.

By the time I’d given enough clues — “something green,” “something orange,” “something else that’s orange,” “something whitish” and “something Mark and I really like,” — brother-in-law Ray had correctly guessed garlic and yams (actually they were sweet potatoes, but close enough) and Joe had guessed the carrots, spinach and mushrooms.

I think the three of us were done with our soup (Mark was still in the kitchen) before I’d even mentioned the red beet or lentils it contained.

“It’s very tasty,” Ray said.

“Delicious,” Joe seconded. “Where did you get the recipe?”

I told him this soup du jour was loosely based on a lentil soup recipe I found online. Any ingredient can be swapped for something else, and I tend to use whatever is on hand.

“I’m glad you guys are here, giving me comments,” I said. “Otherwise I probably would have carried soup to the newsroom, hoping the taste testers would try it and like it. This way, it can stay right in at our house, and it’s easier, without much chance of sloshing soup around.”

Our neighbor Roger also tried a sample, said he loved it and suggested I might add chicken and cream to the dish and serve it over rice for an Indian-style entree.

I just might try that someday. Now for the recipe that I used this weekend:

Vegetable Soup du Jour

5 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 carrots, diced

1 pound sweet potatoes, sliced

1 and 1/2 cups lentils, rinsed

2 teaspoons curry

2 teaspoons cumin

2 large (28 ounces each) cans diced tomatoes

4 cups water

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 red beet, peeled and sliced

2 or 3 handfuls spinach leaves

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot saute garlic in olive oil; add carrots, sweet potatoes, lentils and spices, and continue to saute until they have softened a bit. Add tomatoes, water, mushrooms and red beet and simmer until all vegetables are soft. Add spinach leaves shortly before serving. If you prefer a smoother soup rather than a very chunky one, an immersion blender works very well.