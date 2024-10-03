Cartoonist delights in word play

Bob Heim relaxes at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Center For the Arts, where his work has been on display in recent weeks.

In this cartoon panel by artist Bob Heim, a tiny group of musicians might sound better if they had more people to play with aboard the ship.

In this cartoon panel by artist Bob Heim, the ‘Good Times’ are about to roll off a cliff.

A climber, obviously exhausted, finally clambers to the top of a mountain to consult a wise man. The guru, sitting cross-legged, disappoints the advice seeker with the instruction, “Go ask your mother.”

In another scene, two people with a lever and fulcrum are straining to send what looks like a large life preserver off a cliff. The round object is labeled “Good Times” and they apparently want it to roll.

And in a third piece, an orchestra conductor on a cruise ship appears chagrined as, against a backdrop of half a dozen empty chairs, he tells three musicians what’s wrong: “We’re not playing with a full deck.”

Those are just three examples of the humor of cartoonist Bob Heim of Wilkes-Barre, who recently celebrated his 89th birthday and keeps looking for new projects.

“I consider myself so fortunate at 89 to be able to do things that interest me,” Heim said during an interview at the Wyoming Valley Arts League Circle Center for the Arts, where a selection of his humorous drawings have been on display for the past few weeks, along with the work of two other artists in a show called “Common Ground.”

“He sold every piece in the show,” said Allison Maslow from the Art League’s board of directors. “It’s been a joy (to have him here.)

Over the years Heim has worked in marketing and public relations, wrote for the former Sunday Independent newspaper and flew airplanes after using the G.I. Bill to finance his studies for a commercial pilot’s license.

His adventures continue, as he recently agreed to collaborate with local writer Karen Prohonic, who is working on a children’s book based on the real-life story of her cat, Pepe, who eventually found a forever home with her.

“I’m targeting it to let children, especially children who may be orphaned or in foster homes, that there is hope,” Prohonic said, adding she wants other children to follow the example of Pepe’s furry friends, and be supportive of anyone they know who is yet to find a forever home.

Prohonic asked Heim to illustrate her book because she admires his work, particularly a book for all ages called “The Squeaking Earl.”

“I was so impressed with how he rhymed it, and for the illustrations,” Prohonic said, adding she has sent Heim photos of Pepe to inspire his sketches, and hopes to soon introduce the cat to the illustrator face-to-face.

Another project for Heim involves his offer to create five original hand-drawn cartoons and, for a fee, send them, one per week, to a recipient. People can make arrangements to have the cartoons sent, to themselves or as a gift to someone else, by calling Patrick Robinson at 570-499-5484.

Explaining how he will customize at least one cartoon in each group of five, Heim said he worked on a set for a person in upstate New York who is fond of her pet Pomeranian. One of his cartoons featured a dog who was fetching a stick for the upteenth time. The dog’s thought, according to the cartoon, was that he was trying to beat the record of fetched sticks, that had been set by a Pomeranian in Cooperstown.

“I enjoy and respect the challenge of drawing a cartoon story that has a beginning, middle and end in a single frame,” Heim said, noting he’s enjoyed art all his life.

Perhaps it was a sign of things to come, he said, that “as an infant too young to remember I stuck the point of a graphite pencil into my forehead … for the next eight decades my life has involved pencils, from periods of scribbling to doodling to drawing.”

Laughing, Heim said he remembered how people used to visit neighbors when he was growing up in Williamsport. He always thought they were coming to his home not for coffee and conversation but to look at the dot that remained on his forehead for years.

As he paged through a folder of mementos earlier this week Heim uncovered a short story he had written about Penelope the pigeon who, although small and bullied, undertook an important job carrying a message to a city about to host the Olympics.

“I was invited to read at an elementary school,” he said. “And we were all supposed to read something about the Olympics. The other readers went to the library and got books about the Olympics. It never occurred to me to do that,” he said, noting he sat down and wrote the entire story about the pigeon, leaving space for children to illustrate it.

Some children drew pictures; one of them circled a typo in the text of the story, pointing out there was one period too many. “Isn’t that just terrific?” Heim said with a smile.

Other children wrote thank-you notes, addressing them to “Mr. Heim” or, in some cases “Uncle Bob.” One young letter writer thanked the artist for coming to his school, spelling out “You are a great ather (sic) and illstrader. (sic)”

Heim likes that one very much, too.