Registration is still open for the inaugural Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby, planned for Oct. 12 at Kirby Park, near the exact spot where, in 1926, Babe Ruth hit a 650-foot home run, which some say is the longest recorded home run in baseball history.

The competition will take place at the main softball field in Kirby Park, with the women’s derby set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the men’s derby from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The winner of each derby will be presented with a Sultan of Swat trophy. The person who hits the furthest ball in each derby will be awarded the Bambino trophy.

Cost is $5, and all registration fees and event sponsorships will go directly to support the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network.

All participants must be 16 years or older. All bats must be ASA stamped/approved and will be verified at the derby. Participants may bring their own pitcher, or one will be provided.

The list of prizes is increasing, with additions from Dick’s Sporting Goods, theWilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders and Tony Thomas Catering.

To register, visit the Visit Luzerne County web site.