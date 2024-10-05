🔊 Listen to this

Author Gary Ryman will discuss “Cornelia Bryce Pinchot: The Best Politician in the Family,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

The free presentation will highlight Cornelia Pinchot’s contributions to social reform and environmental conservation.

Often overshadowed by her husband, Gov. Gifford Pinchot, Cornelia Pinchot, emerged as a formidable political force in her own right. Through Ryman’s expert storytelling, attendees will explore the depth of her impact and the enduring influence she left on American society. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate a true pioneer in both politics and advocacy

Ryman is the author of six books, both fiction and non-fiction, including serious history, memoir, political satire, and action-adventure. He has a masters degree in American History, a long background in the fire service, and has worked for 37 years as a fire protection engineer.

Born into a political family in 1881, Cornelia Bryce Pinchot had politics in her blood. Her father, Lloyd Bryce, was a Congressman and Minister to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, while her mother, Edith Cooper, was the daughter of New York City Mayor Edward Cooper and the granddaughter of Peter Cooper, founder of the Cooper Union.

Known for her unconventional style, Cornelia’s bright red hair matched her red car and clothing, and she used green ink in her pen instead of blue or black. She once said she was “hopelessly maladjusted to the butterfly existence my parents wanted for me.”

As a teenager, she was a suffragist and active in Cooper Union’s work for women’s opportunities, later serving on the board of Bellevue Hospital and as a fire inspector for the NYC Committee of Safety after the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist fire. Before meeting Gifford Pinchot, she was part of Theodore Roosevelt’s political circle.

Post-marriage, she helped Gifford govern Pennsylvania, ran three campaigns for Congress, and had a brief gubernatorial candidacy. Twice, she ran for Congress in the 15th district, including Wyoming County and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Free tickets are available at 570-836-1022 ext. 3 and at the ticket booth while they last.