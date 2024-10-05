🔊 Listen to this

Arcadia Chorale announces its fall concert, “We the People,” set for Oct. 12, 13 and 18 and filled with music that transcends political boundaries and highlights the connection between artistic expression and democratic values.

“The repertoire is universal for all and not partisan. The music does not sway Democrat or Republican,” the Chorale announced in a press release. “The program educates us as citizens us of the past and what our forefathers and foremothers fought for. It reminds us of our duty as citizens of this great nation during an election.”

“The best way to use our voice is to vote. Thomas Jefferson wrote, ‘We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate’.”

The concert, under the baton of music director, Matthew Rupcich, will feature repertoire by American composers and arrangers including Erwin Chandler, Howard Hanson, Alice Parker, Russell Robinson, Joan Szymko and Randall Thompson.

The program includes Randall Thompson’s “The Testament of Freedom” based on the writings of Thomas Jefferson prior to the American Revolution as well as the suffrage selections “On the Common Ground” and “Sister, Come By Here!” arranged by Gwyneth Walker.

With text taken from the United States Constitution, “We the People” comes from Pennsylvania composer, Erwin Chandler, and the program ends with Howard Hanson’s “Song of Democracy” with text by Walt Whitman.

The concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct.. 13 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, and at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg.

The Chorale’s season continues with a Christmas concert, “Love’s Light Abounds: A Holiday Celebration in Song” in December. This special performance weaves together the rich traditions of both Christian and Jewish holiday music, illuminating the season with the universal themes of love, light, and togetherness.

The Chorale will also invite the audience to sing along to favorite Christmas carols.

The ensemble resumes its traditions of hosting an annual Messiah Sing-Along in December and the two-day NEPA Bach Festival in March, a Pops concert in May and the Summer Sing in June.