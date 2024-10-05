Ovation Playhouse to present ’Evil Dead’ musical

Early in the stage musical “Evil Dead,” five young people sing about their spring break destination:

“Cabin in the woods, ooh, yeah. Cabin in the woods. Ooh, yeah.”

If that refrain doesn’t clue you in to the humor of the show, just listen to this line, spoken by Maia Bagusky of Hanover Township, during a recent rehearsal at Ovation Playhouse’s theater space in the Dolphin Plaza on Route 315.

“Now, mother always said, that whenever you hear a strange, frightening, and patentally life threatening chant coming from the dark woods, there’s only one thing you can do,” Bagusky said in her role as Cheryl. “Not wake the others, and go investigate it alone.”

“It’s as camp as possible,” co-director Tyler Ocasio of Kingston said of the show. “It’s over the top.”

Just in time for Halloween, Ovation Playhouse has scheduled this musical, which is based on the 1981 movie of the same name and some of its sequels.

There were several sequels, Ocasio said, and “each one came out more ridiculous.”

But just because many audience members will find the show laughable rather than scary, that doesn’t mean you should bring the kids. With strong language and sexual situations, “Evil Dead” is aimed at an audience of older teens and adults. And if you’re sitting close enough to the stage, in the splash zone, you might feel as if stage blood is being aimed at you as well.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it centers on Ash, an employee of S Mart — that’s a store similar to a Walmart or K mart — who arranges a trip to a cabin in the woods with his girlfriend/co-worker Linda, his sister Cheryl, his best friend Scott and Scott’s girlfriend, Shelly.

Cheryl is the youngest and most innocent of the crew, but also is the first to become possessed by an evil force, after she is assaulted by the trees that were making noise outside.

“It’s really fun,” Bagusky said, “because I get to play both sides of the extremes.”

Before the show is over Ash will have to fight the evil that comes to possess all of his friends, as well as two strangers who happen to come along. The fighting will involve weapons, dismemberment and blood.

“I’ve been obsessed with this show for years; I had the costume (for cosplay) before I got involved with this,” said Matthew Sarnovsky of Forty Fort, who has the role of Ash.

Sarnovsky’s fiancee, Grey Blackmore, helped with props — crafting the chainsaw and making the “Book of the Dead” look especially weathered.

The music will remind you of classic musical theater, Ocasio predicted, and the dance numbers encompass a variety of styles, including “a zombie version of the Cha-Cha Slide.”

“If horror is your thing, if comedy is your thing,” Bagusky said, “this is for you.”

The Ovation Playhouse production also includes Camille Reinecke/Isabella Snyder as Linda, Alex Muniz as Scott, DaVae Lewis as Shelly, Pat Simmers as Fake Shemp, Kelly Krieger/Mike Marone as Jake, Amanda Alfano as Annie, Tyler Ocasio as Ed and Kylie Jenkins as a swing. The show is directed by Kelly Krieger, musically directed by Allie Bruch and choreographed by Ocasio.

Tickets are available online at Ovation.ticketleap.com or by phone at 570–846-0707.

Performances will take place at Ovation’s Blackbox space on Highway 315 (1153 Highway 315) in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Nov. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and with a midnight showing on Oct. 26. Splash zone seats are available online for all shows.