October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I ‘d normally begin the month with a column about the disease and the importance of breast self-exams, regular cancer screening through mammogram, early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

But this year, a few of my colleagues in breast surgery and surgical oncology have written informative articles touching on these points and distributed them to local publications. So today, I’d like to focus on the caregivers, the supporters and everyone who might read this who may be in a position to help someone through a cancer journey.

A cancer diagnosis can come with a flood of emotions, including distress, shock, sadness and fear,and if you’re a loved one of a cancer patient, it’s not always easy to know how to help. One thing that’s clear, though, is that your help is needed. Cancer patients with strong emotional support tend to adjust better and cope with the changes the illness can bring and have a better quality of life.

Emotional support is crucial to supporting your loved one’s mental health, and providing that support requires patience, understanding and empathy. Here are some ways to offer emotional support:

Acknowledge your loved one’s emotions. Encourage your loved ones to express their emotions and offer a listening ear or shoulder to cry on. Reassure them that their feelings are valid and normal.

You may suggest extra help from a support group or mental health provider to learn how to cope with the changes cancer can bring.

Encourage effective communication. Be open and honest in your conversations, but also sensitive to your loved one’s emotional state. Don’t offer false hope or make dismissive remarks, and only give advice or recommendations if asked. Give your loved ones the space to share their feelings and respond with phrases like “I’m here for you” and “You’re not alone” to show your support.

Practice active listening. Giving someone your full attention, maintaining eye contact, and avoiding distractions indicates you’re actively listening. Show empathy by nodding, paraphrasing, and asking open-ended questions. Let your loved ones know that you are there to listen without judgment.

You don’t always have to respond. Just listening and understanding can be enough.

Suggest relaxation techniques. Cancer treatments can be physically and emotionally draining. Offer to help your loved ones with relaxation techniques, such as guided imagery, meditation, deep breathing or gentle exercises like yoga and tai chi. These activities can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, while offering a great bonding opportunity. These techniques can also be helpful to you, the caregiver.

There are also ways we can practically support our loved ones with cancer diagnoses.

We can help with daily tasks and chores, offer to go grocery shopping or cook and deliver meals, provide transportation to appointments, and offer companionship and distraction throughout their care journey.

You’ll also want to work closely with your loved one’s care team to build a community of support.

Your care team can provide or offer resources for holistic care, counseling and assistance with practical matters, post-treatment guidance and lifestyle coaching, and support groups to connect with others who’ve had similar journeys.

And remember, screening is our most importance tool in the fight against cancer, so if you’re due for a mammogram, schedule it today.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

