The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wyoming County Healthcare Center was held Oct. 3 at 5950 U.S. Route 6 in Tunkhannock, which formerly housed Tyler Memorial Hospital.

The Wright Center for Community Health participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 3 to celebrate the opening of the Wyoming County Healthcare Center in Tunkhannock, and The Wright Center’s first primary care center in Wyoming County.

The Wright Center’s new full-service, family-friendly office opened Sept. 9 on the fourth floor of the new healthcare center at 5950 U.S. Route 6, Suite 401. The building formerly housed Tyler Memorial Hospital.

Wyoming County businessman Bill Ruark bought the building through a limited family partnership in 2023 and began developing it as a non-profit medical facility. The Ruark family approached leadership at The Wright Center last fall to discuss adding more whole-person primary health services at the facility.

During the ribbon-cutting, Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, spoke about how the new primary care center will aid in transforming the Tunkhannock region’s health and wellness.

“We are deeply grateful and humbled to embrace the noble goal of addressing Wyoming County’s health and social needs with our esteemed partners, both longstanding and new, by delivering comprehensive, inclusive and responsive whole-person primary health services to individuals of all ages, regardless of their insurance status, zip code or ability to pay,” she said. “Together we are opening doors and creating pathways to a brighter, healthier future.”

The centers open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-591-5299.