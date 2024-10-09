Nuts, raisins, rosemary add flavor to cheese filling

The ingredients for Savory Baked Apples with Goat Cheese include apples and goat cheese of course, plus raisins, pecans and rosemary.

The baked apples are fresh from the oven, and Mark flipped the top off the apple on the left, to show a better view of the filling.

“Mmm. It melts in your mouth,” my brother-in-law Joe said as he tasted a baked apple fresh from the oven. “Very savory indeed.”

“It’s the best cheese-raisin-and-nut-filled apple I’ve ever had,” added my brother-in-law Ray.

Two of Mark’s many brothers — Ray from West Hazleton and Joe from Palo Alto, Calif. — recently shared a meal with us. And Mark cooked up a storm for the occasion, building a menu of many dishes around Joe’s old favorite, smoked pork chops.

Eager to make my own contribution to the feast, I remembered that apples are a nice complement to pork.

Since I had a bagful of beauties from the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, I decided to make baked apples. And because I wanted my offering to be more of a side dish than a dessert, I looked for recipes that included savory ingredients instead of the cinnamon and sugar you often see.

Inspired by a recipe at the theproducemoms.com, I fashioned a filling for the apples that included goat cheese, rosemary from our garden, raisins (instead of dried cranberries) and pecans (instead of pine nuts.) I saw no need to add salt or pepper, or to pour honey over the apples, though you certainly could if you want to.

After 40 minutes in the oven, the apples and their contents were fragrant and quite soft. “The skin kind of holds it together,” Joe noted as we dug in.

Perhaps I should mention that I anticipated baking four apples; when I realized I had filling left over I added a fifth McIntosh to the baking pan. I took that one over to my mom’s house, and she praised it for having flavors more subtle than the baked apples my late great-aunt used to make, apparently with cinnamon candies in the center.

So everyone who tried this savory dish gave it a “thumbs up.”

Later, when I was washing the dishes, I poured the leftover, still warm juice (I’d baked the apples in grape juice) from the pan into a glass and drank it. Wow, what a fringe benefit!

Now for the baked apple recipe, using my adaptations:

SAVORY BAKED APPLES WITH GOAT CHEESE

4 or 5 apples of your choice

4 ounces goat cheese

3 tablespoons raisins

3 tablespoons pecans, chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary leaves, chopped

Enough juice or cider to cover bottom of baking pan

Slice the top one-third off each apple. Using a melon baller or utensil of your choice, dig out seeds and core from lower portion of each apple, leaving about ½-inch of apple flesh as a shell. Mix the goat cheese with the raisins, pecans and rosemary leaves and use it to fill the cavity you’ve dug in each apple. Place each filled apple bottom in a pan in about ½ inch of liquid. (I used grape juice, but apple juice, apple cider or wine would also work.)

Put tops back on apples and bake at 350 degrees F for 40 minutes.