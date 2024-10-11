🔊 Listen to this

“The Deliverance”

Starring: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique

Halloween season is now thick in the crisp evening air, so no time better than the present to get in some of those creepy crawler films that get under your skin.

“The Deliverance” is based on a real-life story of an urban Indiana family that claims their home is carrying some heavy weight inside its walls. After well-documented occurrences, the family and the community at large come to believe the physical home is an actual portal to hell.

Jheesh — it reminds me of when I lived with my ex!

I mean, come on, there’s nothing too strange about that. Hang around my family for a while. Every family has their demons; it’s just a matter if one of them is named Lucifer.

Starring Andra Day (“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”) as the polarizing den mother “Ebony,” in charge of three children as a single mother who decides to move her own mother Alberta, played by legendary Glenn Close (“The Wife”) in to help make ends meet. The two woman carry their own passive-aggressive relationship with one another because of their past.

Directed by Lee Daniels (“Precious”), the only problem I really found with this movie is it felt disjointed, like it didn’t quite know what its identity wanted to be. The first half felt like a hard-hitting drama, while the second half turned into an eerie scare fest.

Oscar winner and Hollywood Black-listed actress and comedian Mo’Nique was along for the ride playing a sassy case worker who was onto Ebony and her tricks. It was a real delight to see Mo’Nique back on the screen, as her winning turn in “Precious” was one for the ages, alright! Even the always delightful Omar Epps (“Love & Basketball”) shows up for a supporting role here, playing “Melvin,” a male nurse who gets flirty with the white and much older cancer-ridden Alberta.

“The Deliverance” will neither be regarded nor remembered like the more popular possession film “The Exorcist,” but because of its solid cast, I still say check it out, no doubt. It really is lacking in the scare factor, so if you don’t favor movies that provide solid chills, then maybe this one is for you.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.

