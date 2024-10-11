🔊 Listen to this

It’s never too early to start planning for the annual genealogical extravaganza known as “RootsTech.”

This year’s event is scheduled for March 6-8 of 2025.

RootsTech is a conference of genealogists held annually in Salt Lake City. The opening events are available online for a $99 registration fee (go to www.familysearch.org. Scores of other presentations by expert genealogists are available free online via videos ranging from just a few minutes to in-depth discussions running about an hour.

The overall theme for the event and the titles of the various presentations will be announced soon, RootsTech says. They always cover a broad range and include explanations of the latest developments by various genealogy-related companies and of advances in DNA study and other fields.

If you go to the RootsTech website and register, you will receive updates and related information to help you plan your viewing well before the events themselves.

What to do in the meantime?

Videos from previous years of RootsTech are readily available online just by typing in RootsTech and scrolling through the pages you’ll find.

Among the many topics in those past videos are how to get young people interested in genealogy and advances in genetic genealogy.

History has been a major preoccupation at RootsTech over the years. There is a video entitled “Unique Resources to find Enslaved African-American Ancestors.”

A related video updates the 10 Million Names Project. That is a huge effort to recover the names of the estimated 10 million people enslaved in early America. Those names can be difficult to find because U.S. Census records from the days of slavery (pre-1870) can be very sketchy about the names of individuals in slavery.

Science isn’t neglected. One with a truly intriguing title is “DNA Mystery Matches.”

With RootsTech months away, use the intervening time to scroll through some of the videos from recent conferences. You’re pretty much assured of finding a session or two (or more) that you can use.

Museums: The Lower East Side Tenement Museum of New York City (Broome and Orchard streets in Lower Manhattan) keeps adding to its holdings. A recent updating of its website includes lots of photos and videos giving background to its living history exhibits.

New York City, and particularly Lower Manhattan, has a rich history of welcoming and housing a seemingly endless wave of immigrants and others over the centuries. Occupying a 19th-century building, the museum offers group tours of historically correct apartments that must be signed up for in advance. Go to www.tenement.org.

Events: We genealogists should always try to help the organizations that help us. If we can have a good time while doing that, so much the better.

The Luzerne County Historical Society, operator of the Bishop Library that’s so beneficial to area genealogists, will hold its downtown Ghost Walks on Oct. 18 and 19. They are an exploration of the truly strange and amazing in the area.

For times and cost, contact the society at www.luzernehistory.org. But move quickly so you don’t miss them.

Cyber security: The recent major data breach at the Internet Archive, a huge collection of text, videos and other materials, should remind genealogists (no less than everyone else) that online security must always be kept in mind.

The organization announced recently that the passwords and other data of some 31 million users were exposed by hackers. The site describes itself as standing for a free and open Internet.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.