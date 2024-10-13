🔊 Listen to this

One of the most challenging situations many of us will face several times is figuring out when to give up on a friendship or someone we love.

“A really close friend has been drinking way too much, and what is making it worse is that this has gone hand in hand with the recreational drug habit I already knew about but wasn’t too concerned about. I’ve been able to get in a few words about why these are unhealthy choices, but can’t persuade him to go to meetings or get help from somewhere.

“When I do talk with him, like when we get together to watch a game, I’ve noticed he’s more irritable, to the point of being a pain to be around. At what point does this have to get to, to where me cutting him off is the best thing for him?”

G: Sounds to me like that moment can be right now, with conditions. How you deliver the cut will make or break aspects of your own life, as well as his, so this is not something that you should do willy nilly.

It is not dissimilar to romantic relationships, where one person in the relationship is not getting their needs met, or else is really displeased with some type of behavior that has caused a rift. These could be issues such as overspending, being irresponsible, inattentiveness, or even acting out any of the forms of abuse – all of them unacceptable.

It is common for the unhappy person to repeatedly convey in gentle or passive-aggressive words, the reasons why they want that “something” in the other person to stop or change. It’s equally common in dysfunctional/damaged relationships for those requests or demands to seemingly fall on their partner’s deaf ears.

The next step usually is some kind of escalation of detachment, and that can take the form of physical or emotional distancing. But when that doesn’t make a dent in the problem, and truth be told it often only makes things worse, one of the partners may end up walking away for a while, or will sever the relationship outright.

What is frustrating in these situations that is pretty universal, is the inability to be heard in a way that effects real healing and transformation. To help your friend realize the damage they are doing to the friendship will require you spell it out in a way that opens up the potential for deep listening on his part.

This does not come in threats or ultimatums, nor in a harsh rebuke “come-to-Jesus” kinda way. The most loving and tender words you can offer up is the approach I recommend.

Tragically it often will take the fear of losing a relationship or a friendship for someone behaving poorly to start, and I mean “start”, to hear in ways they couldn’t before. But if the fear is generated from a darker force, one that delivers meanness, shame and pain, there likely won’t be a “start” to anything positive or long lasting.

If we want to help someone become a better version of themself, we need to show them a better version of ourself. You’re not going to be doing that if you come at them with criticisms and complaints, or making this issue about what it means to your quality of life now gone down the drain because they cannot get their act together.

The goal, from my spiritual playbook, is for you to be able to feel like you have given them the full extent of your compassion and love, as you convey the reasons for your frustration and concerns. That requires for you to show your own vulnerability to them.

If they matter so much to you, that cutting them off is hurtful to you, let them know exactly that. Let them know you have to be frank with them about what this is doing to your friendship. Say that you are willing to risk every good feeling they have had toward you, in order to help them realize what is at stake.

We all feel pretty horrible when we are helpless to fix a problem, change a person, or see them create a living hell that they may not survive. For now, think about what your personal choice to continue watching the train wreck has done to your own wellbeing or sense of self (enabler/co-dependent). Then act as though you walking away may be what it takes for them to do a pivot onto a path that restores their humanity.

Email Giselle with your question at GiselleMassi@gmail.com or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

