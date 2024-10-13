🔊 Listen to this

When I thought about traveling yet again last week, I was a little indifferent.

Our Mexico trip was busy and filled with long days, lots of driving and new experiences.

I was back in Northeastern Pennsylvania for two days before it was time to take off for another trip. This time to Naperville, Illinois. I hadn’t researched Naperville at all, and just knew I was going for a work meeting.

I was super excited to see my work colleagues and clients, though, so cheered up on my way to the airport and started getting into travel mode.

My fabulous colleague, Amanda, picked Naperville as the place to stay, and it ended up being absolutely perfect.

Our client meetings took us to Bolingbrook, Illinois, but our hotel stay and dinner were in Naperville, which has the quaintest downtown with a riverwalk area. My colleagues and I took advantage of the riverwalk in the morning after sipping our morning coffee.

Naperville is a suburb of Chicago, a few miles west, with a riverwalk along the DuPage River.

By all accounts (and I mean, according to our multiple Uber drivers), it is one of the best places to live in the country whether raising a family or retiring. One of our Uber drivers was an Italian immigrant and veteran of the Iraq War who talked passionately about Naperville, living his retired lifestyle there and urged us to come back for its famous Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

This was all apparent to us, too, as Naperville has a seemingly thriving downtown with a multitude of shopping and some of the most polite people I’d ever met.

During our short stay, we shopped at Trails & Tides (a clothing and apparel store selling Patagonia with a lovely manager), Paper Source (I’m forever a fan of paper notes) and Faherty clothing brand (major kudos to Amanda for introducing me to this fabulous clothing).

We stayed at Hotel Indigo, whose collection of hotel accommodations are always favorites of ours.

And, perhaps, most importantly we had amazing meals: sushi for lunch at IKKAI, where the atmosphere is modern and cute with many options from which to choose, as well as a glorious dinner at Vasili’s.

Vasili’s is a Mediterranean restaurant that my colleague, Kari, picked out. Kudos to her for picking out this award-winner (it was voted Best Mediterranean Restaurant by Naperville Magazine in 2021).

It was a Wednesday night, but business was booming, as residents and professionals were imbibing and dining happily.

We had an excellent dinner inside the beautifully decorated, refined hot spot, especially since as soon as you walk in, the clean, simplistic atmosphere sets a calming mood.

Besides Amanda and Kari, I had lovely conversations with another colleague, Danielle, and some of our fabulous clients who I loved spending time with.

Dinner consisted of everything from cheese on fire (literally on fire as it was served) to mouth-watering fish and lamb dishes, as well as an array of sides such as roasted cauliflower and potatoes.

If you ever found yourself heading to Naperville, get excited. You’re in for a treat.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.