The Back Mountain Memorial Library will host a Designer Bag Bingo Sunday, Nov. 17, at Dallas High School, 2030 Conyngham Avenue, Dallas. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.

In addition to the bingo games, there will also be a basket and quilt raffle. Tickets are required for entry for all ages.

Presale tickets may be purchased for $30. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $35. Call the library at 570-675-1182 for information or to reserve your table.