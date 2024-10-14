🔊 Listen to this

The Music Box Players Youth Workshop will present Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” Oct. 18 to Oct. 27 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville, with shows on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Finding Nemo Jr.” is performed by 15 children, ages 4 to 12, under the direction of Dana Feigenblatt.

It is a 60-minute version of the popular Pixas movie and follows the adventures of Nemo, a clownfish, and his family and friends as they set off on an epic voyage across the ocean.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children.

Reservations may be made online through musicbox.ticketleap.com, or call 570 283-2195. Learn more at musicbox.org or Facebook.