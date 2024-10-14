🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity announces the inaugural Halloween 5KRun/1 Mile Walk/Kids Fun Run, set to take place 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct., 26, beginning and ending at The Atrium, 613 S.J.Strauss Lane, Kingston.

This family-friendly event invites runners, walkers, and costume enthusiasts of all ages to join in the spooky celebration, whether you’re a competitive racer or just in it for the treats.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and is available in advance at myraceresult.com.

Highlights include a costume contest, a free, Mini Monster Dash for little ghouls and goblins, custom medals awarded to top three finishers overall and in each age category. For more info contact Justin Parry at (570) 820-8002 or email jparry@wv-hfh.org.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to working alongside families to build simple, decent homes. Each family will contribute hundreds of hours of “sweat equity,” working side by side with volunteers to help build and then buy their own home on terms they can afford. Our mission is to create safe,affordable housing solutions that transform lives and strengthen communities.