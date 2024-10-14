🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes University and Northampton Community College (NCC) have announced a new partnership to align their curricula for engineering students, creating a seamless transfer pathway for students pursuing an associate of science degree in engineering at NCC who wish to continue their education with a bachelor of science degree in engineering at Wilkes University.

As part of the partnership, Wilkes University is offering significant financial support for qualified transfer students. Students transferring from NCC to Wilkes University will be eligible for a $17,000 annual scholarship toward their cost of attendance. Additional scholarship opportunities include:

Merit Scholarships: Full-time students with a GPA of 3.30 or higher are eligible for additional Wilkes merit-based scholarships.

Phi Theta Kappa Bonus: NCC students who are members of Phi Theta Kappa can receive an additional $2,000 bonus scholarship.

Additionally, Wilkes University will offer transfer students a choice between two tuition relief options:

Up to six credits tuition-free during a summer term once matriculated.

$3,500 tuition relief on a fifth semester of study at Wilkes.

Engineering has become one of the most sought-after majors for NCC transfer students continuing their studies at Wilkes University, second only to general studies. This new agreement ensures that NCC students pursuing engineering degrees can transfer smoothly into Wilkes University, ensuring minimal disruption in their educational journey and providing them with ample financial support.

“This is a great example of persistence and teamwork between the two institutions and has resulted in fruition of this collaboration. The efforts of Associate Provost Blake Mackesy, Assistant Director of Transfer Admissions Amy Patton of Wilkes University and Professor Bill Doney of NCC made this possible. Students from both our institutions will be the ones to benefit from this exciting new venture,” said Prahlad Murthy, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Wilkes University.

Wilkes University and NCC held a signing ceremony on Monday, Oct. 7, at the NCC Pocono Campus in Tannersville.