🔊 Listen to this

The annual Gymanfa Ganu/Fall Hymn Sing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, Main Street, Edwardsville.

Scott Jones of Edwardsville will conduct contemporary hymns while Carol Jones Wolosz, also of Edwardsville, will conduct the Welsh hymns.

Following the singing the Ethnic Committee of the church will host a Te Bach, or Welsh tea, where homemade breads, Welsh cookies, jellies and lemon curd will be served. In addition to the usual variety of breads, Heidi Ceklosky, chairman, has announced the return of raisin nut bread. Extra breads and cookies will be available for sale.

For additional information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.

The Rev. Shaun Walker of Wilkes-Barre is interim pastor of Dr. Edwards Church.