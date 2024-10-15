Members of the Ethnic Committee are shown, from left, first row: Carol Jones Wolosz, Heidi Ceklosky, Jean Bonn, Bette Lee Devers and Betty Jones. Second row: Bill Morgan, Kevin Ceklosky, Scott Jones, the Rev. Shaun Walker, Peter Keller and Glenn Ryman. Absent from the photo are Bernie Stelma, Mary Ann Stelma, Terri Bonn-Smith, Jan Jones and Dawn Jones. Submitted Photo

Members of the Ethnic Committee are shown, from left, first row: Carol Jones Wolosz, Heidi Ceklosky, Jean Bonn, Bette Lee Devers and Betty Jones. Second row: Bill Morgan, Kevin Ceklosky, Scott Jones, the Rev. Shaun Walker, Peter Keller and Glenn Ryman. Absent from the photo are Bernie Stelma, Mary Ann Stelma, Terri Bonn-Smith, Jan Jones and Dawn Jones.

The annual Gymanfa Ganu/Fall Hymn Sing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, Main Street, Edwardsville.

Scott Jones of Edwardsville will conduct contemporary hymns while Carol Jones Wolosz, also of Edwardsville, will conduct the Welsh hymns.

Following the singing the Ethnic Committee of the church will host a Te Bach, or Welsh tea, where homemade breads, Welsh cookies, jellies and lemon curd will be served. In addition to the usual variety of breads, Heidi Ceklosky, chairman, has announced the return of raisin nut bread. Extra breads and cookies will be available for sale.

For additional information, contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.

The Rev. Shaun Walker of Wilkes-Barre is interim pastor of Dr. Edwards Church.