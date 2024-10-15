🔊 Listen to this

St. Martha’s Ladies Club will host their annual Afghan Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. Martha’s Church Hall, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs. Doors open at 12:30 and the games begin at 2 p.m. Afghans are handmade and donated by the parishioners and friends of the church. There will be door prizes and a sweepstakes table with a variety of prizes. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is $3. For more information, call Florence at 570-864-3780. Preparing for the Afghan Bingo are, from left: Sharon Telesky, Florence Brozoski, the Rev. Philbert Takyi-Nketiah, Barbara Simmons, and Janet Romano.