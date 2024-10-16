🔊 Listen to this

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Tunkhannock, recently presented the Joseph F. Dohrer Scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 in an award ceremony for applicants and their family representatives.

Senior Warden David Martin addressed the recipients, explained that Dr. Joseph Dohrer secured the endowment at St. Peter’s, as well as at two other local institutions, in order to invest in a better future for all in our community and throughout the world.

Dr. Dohrer, a native of West Pittston and a generous philanthropist, served as a U.S. Army Air Corps Officer during World War II and as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer as well as in other roles.

St. Peter’s Church, located at 3832 Route 6, Tunkhannock, presents the scholarships to eligible parishioners and their close relatives.

Among the recipients, Evan Cole is in his junior year at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Cael Doster is in his junior year at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Catherine McAleer is enrolled in the Graduate School of Penn State University World Campus.