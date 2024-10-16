🔊 Listen to this

“I’ll take cornbread anytime,” reporter and Times Leader taste tester Sam Zavada said when I offered him a cornbread muffin from the Times Leader test kitchen.

“I hope it will live up to your expectations,” I said

Moments later Sam assured me it did. “This is good stuff,” he said.

Elsewhere in the newsroom columnist Bill O’Boyle said a muffin was “pretty good” but would be “better hot and with butter.”

(I hadn’t brought any butter to the newsroom; just the room-temperature muffins, which I’d baked a few hours earlier in two separate muffin tins.) The two tins may explain why reporter Margaret Roarty told me her sample was “a little drier than I’m used to” while page designer Ashley Bringmann said hers was “denser and more moist” than she expected.

Extra moist? Extra dry? One muffin tin must have been in the oven longer than the other.

At home, Mark probably had one of the moist ones. He said the muffin had “a good texture and nice corn flavor.” Over at her house, my mom probably had one of the drier ones, but didn’t seem to mind. “Delicious,” she said kindly.

What put me into corn muffin mode this week was the recent trip Mark and I took to Virginia and West Virginia, where we hiked the Appalachian Trail south of Harpers Ferry. Mark cooked some creative meals for his brother Jay, himself and me in the woods on a light-weight backpacking stove — and you’ll probably read about his recipes soon.

On the long drive home the three of us stopped at Black Hog BBQ in Frederick, Md., where I practically inhaled a platter of barbecued beef brisket that came with two sides I’d chosen (‘Tater Salad and Southern greens) plus a surprise slice of cornbread.

Since I’d worked up quite an appetite the whole meal seemed wonderful, down to the last crumb of cornbread.

Of course the trip was filled with wonderful moments. A few that may also have appeared humorous to passing motorists took place when we walked across the bridge over the Shenandoah River. My fear of heights had kicked in, as I knew it would.

I walked along the bridge’s sidewalk clutching Mark’s hand, keeping one eye shut so I wouldn’t have such a good view of the distance to the water below, and singing — quite loudly — a medley of songs, including one from “The King and I” about how “Whenever I Feel Afraid, I hold my head erect, and whistle a happy tune so no one will suspect …”

On that musical note, gentle readers, I will leave you with the cornbread recipe from blessthismessplease.com/.

The author said to use all-purpose flour; naturally I used whole wheat. She said you could use muffin tins instead of one larger pan, and I thought that was a good idea for distributing samples. She said to serve it hot — see, Bill, you were right! — and I didn’t quite manage to do that.

‘The Best Homemade Cornbread’

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal, fine ground

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup neutral oil or melted butter

1 large egg

1 cup milk, or milk substitute like almond milk

Grease a 9-inch round cake pan or square baking dish or cast iron skillet well and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium mixing bowl, add the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Whisk to combine well.

Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and add your oil or butter, milk, and egg. Stir just until the mixture comes together and there are only a few lumps remaining.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. The batter also will make 12 standard muffins. If using a muffin tin expect to bake it 15 to 18 minutes. Serve hot.