Downtown Arts Artistic Forum discusses coming attractions

From trick-or-treating to Shakespeare, members of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum have an abundance of activities on their calendars. Among the events they discussed during a meeting early Wednesday:

• Mike Slusser, the city’s Special Events Coordinator, said the first block of South Main Street will be closed to traffic Oct. 27 so youngsters can safely trick or treat downtown. This year’s Veterans Parade will be Nov. 10, followed by the Santa Parade and downtown tree lighting on Nov. 23.

• Shelby Gushka from the Diamond City Partnership — the former Shelby Monk is recently married and has changed her name — said Small Business Saturday will take place Nov. 30, indoors this year, at the former Citizens Bank Building, 8 West Market St.

• Neil Prisco from the F.M. Kirby Center said upcoming shows include the bluegrass music of the Sam Grisman Project tonight, Oct. 17; the almost-sold-out concert of the band America on Oct. 19, and the Off-Broadway musical “Disenchanted” on Oct. 23. In honor of Halloween, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened (and shadow-cast) on Oct. 27, Amy Bruni will bring her paranormal show “Walking With Ghosts” on Oct. 29 and “Young Frankenstein” will be screened on Oct. 30.

• Gallery director Allison Maslow from the Wyoming Valley Art League said an opening reception will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Circle Centre for the Arts for the “Interior Process” exhibit of work by Mark Webber. The exhibit will run through Dec. 6. And Don Armstrong from the Art League’s board of directors urged people to attend the Fine Taste Fine Art fund-raiser set for Oct. 24 at the Circle Center.

• Jahmeel Powers from King’s College said the theater department will present its 75th Shakespeare production, “All’s Well That Ends Well,” with a 1930s setting. Show dates are Nov. 14-22.

• Artistic Forum coordinator Gina Malsky outlined the live entertainment that will be part of the induction ceremony into the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame. That second annual event takes place Nov. 8 at the F.M. Kirby Center and will feature the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir, a tap dance from dancer/choreographer Sean Harris in honor of his mother, the late Joan Harris; the Southern rock band Abilene, a tribute to reggae artist George Wesley, and performances by veteran musician Lex Romane and Elvis Tribute Artist Shawn Klush.

“It’s amazing to see what’s here in the county,” Malsky said.

The list of talented artists who will be honored, both living and dead, is impressive, Alan Stout from Visit Luzerne County agreed. “We have some great honorees this year.”