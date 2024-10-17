🔊 Listen to this

The ‘Susquehanna Witches’ will ‘show off their hocus pocus’ while also posing for selfies with the crowd on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Garden Drive-In.

Tightly rolled denim jeans, Aqua Net hairspray used to tease your frizzy hair up to the high heavens. Cyndi Lauper and Billy Idol ruled the speakers of your oversized boombox, “Howard the Duck” bombed at the cinemas. The G.L.O.W. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a corny, yet addicting must-see tv immediately following “Star Search” on a lazy Saturday afternoon. Can you guess the era? You got it, the glorious 1980’s!

This coming Sunday, let’s zoom into a time capsule and usher back in time to a colorful, memorable decade like no other. Join “The Movie Meow” columnist & horror enthusiast Christopher Vernon in partnership with the area’s premier old-school drive-in venue, The Garden Drive-in, for a spook-tacular evening under the crisp fall stars while viewing two of the 1980’s classic B horror cult favorites “Slaughter High,” followed by “Slumber Party Massacre 2” starring Wings actress Crystal Bernard.

While waiting for the silver screen to light up by dusk, you may want to try your hand at a reading and get all those burning questions resolved by the renowned psychic “Mourning Moon” setting up shop for the most unique out of this world experience. In addition to the festive build up will be “The Susquehanna River Witches” who will be on hand, or should I say broom, showing off their hocus pocus and casting their spells into the universe, while also posing for selfies with the crowd.

Gates will open around 6 p.m., enter if you dare. Movies start at dusk, full-service snack shack will be firing up for your must-have munchies. Located in Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County. Don’t say you weren’t warned..Eeeek!