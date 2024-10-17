🔊 Listen to this

Recent graduates from Wilkes University’s Passan School of Nursing achieved a 98.72 percent pass rate on the National Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

The 78 accelerated bachelors of science in nursing (ABSN) and traditional bachelors of science in nursing (BSN) graduates from the Passan School of Nursing who recently tested for the NCLEX completed the program in either May or August of this year.

The pass rate for the Passan School of Nursing exceeds the national average from 2024, where the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) reports that first-time, U.S.-educated test-takers achieved a pass rate of 93.35 percent.

Furthermore, the traditional pre-licensure BSN class of 2024 scored 100 percent.

The NCLEX-RN examination is a nationwide test designed to measure entry-level nursing competence and is utilized in both the United States and Canada as part of the licensing process. Recognized globally as preeminent nursing examinations, the exams are constantly and rigorously evaluated to keep pace with the rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

“As we navigate a nation-wide nursing shortage, it’s essential that our nurses are well-prepared to take the NCLEX and land a job in a healthcare setting where they’ll succeed,” said Deborah Zbegner, dean of the Passan School of Nursing. “Our program is centered-around student success, while also addressing the challenges of the ever-changing landscape of this profession and industry. We pride ourselves on sending graduates off into the workforce who are ready to take on the challenges and celebrate the successes of nursing.”T

The traditional pre-licensure bachelor’s degree in nursing prepares students to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam and become a registered nurse. The four-year degree program includes five semesters of direct clinical experience, as well as extensive nursing curriculum across the lifespan. The accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing (ABSN) is designed for individuals who hold bachelor’s degrees in other disciplines but wish to pursue a nursing career.

With 15 months of intensive study, students leave the program prepared to take the NCLEX-RN, and become registered nurses. More information can be found at www.wilkes.edu/nursing.

In addition to an accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing, Wilkes offers online master’s degrees in nursing with concentrations in family nurse practitioner, adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner and psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner.

Other graduate nursing programs that Wilkes provides are the doctor of nursing practice degree and a Ph.D. in nursing program. All graduate programs are conducted in an online format.

The Passan School of Nursing’s baccalaureate degree in nursing, master’s degree in nursing,Doctor of Nursing Practice and post-graduate APRN certificate programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).