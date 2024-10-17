Event is set for Oct. 19

When you hear that a club is going to have a “fall yard sale and bake sale,” what do you expect to find?

Vintage clothing and dishes? Chocolate cookies and blueberry muffins?

You may well find those items at a fund-raiser the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs West Side Women’s Club has planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1735 Wyoming Ave. in Forty Fort. (Rain date is Oct. 20.)

But you’ll also find more than 50 vibrant, eye-catching prints of original artwork donated by club members Catherine Laskaris and Rosemary Luksha.

The bright red of Laskaris’ poppies simply pops, and you can see why the hummingbird in one of Luksha’s pieces is attracted to the peony.

A tabletop filled with food in Laskaris’ “Fiesta” looks inviting and the horse in the piece she calls “Waiting for a Passenger” may well make you yearn for a carriage ride.

And when you’re not admiring Luksha’s “Angel of Metamorphosis,” which the artist said was inspired by a funeral statue in Buenas Aires, you may marvel at the poster she designed for a 1985 Ballet Northeast production of “Swan Lake” Act II, in which another kind of metamorphosis seems to be taking place in the water.

Thanks to club member Karen Prohonic for sending a wide selection of Luksha’s and Laskaris’ artwork to the Times Leader.

Proceeds of the GFWC Women’s Club Fall Yard Sale and Bake Sale, which includes the sale of the prints, will benefit the club’s community projects.

— Mary Therese Biebel