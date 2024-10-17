Screening part of ‘Silents Synced’ series

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock invites you to experience a classic silent film paired with epic rock music of today as part of its “Silents Synced” series.

F.W. Murnau’s iconic 1923 silent horror film, “Nosfertu,” synchronized with the haunting sounds of Radiohead’s KID A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001) albums, will be screened at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $8.50 each.

“Nosferatu” is a silent horror film about Thomas Hutter, sent to Transylvania by his employer to visit the mysterious Count Orlok and finalize a real estate transaction. Upon arriving at Orlok’s eerie castle, Hutter soon discovers that Orlok is a vampire.

Orlok travels to Hutter’s hometown, bringing death and plague with him. Hutter’s wife, Ellen, finds herself in grave danger as she becomes the target of Orlok’s dark desires. “Nosferatu” is renowned for its atmospheric use of shadow and light, creating an eerie and haunting visual style that has influenced countless horror films since.

Radiohead’s albums “Kid A” (2000) and “Amnesiac” (2001) are highly acclaimed and marked a significant shift in the band’s musical direction. “Kid A” was a departure from their earlier rock sound, incorporating electronic music, experimental rock, and jazz influences. It was a bold move that initially divided fans but has since been recognized as a groundbreaking work.

“Amnesiac,” released the following year, continued in a similar experimental vein, featuring more electronic sounds and complex arrangements. These albums are known for their innovative use of technology and their exploration of new musical territories, making them stand out in Radiohead’s discography.

“I’m very excited about this innovative way to experience silent films, blending the charm of the past with a playful twist bringing it into the modern era,” Dietrich Theater Film Booker Ronnie Harvey said.

For more information or tickets, visit the Dietrich ticket booth, website or call 570-836-1022 ext. 3.